An FIR has been filed against BJP office bearers for performing 'political bhajans' at the Maa Shoolini temple in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, allegedly linking religious activities with support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The FIR includes charges of spreading rumors and misuse of religious institution under relevant laws.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 30-05-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 16:56 IST
FIR Against BJP Leaders for 'Political Bhajans' at Himachal Temple
  • India

The police on Thursday registered an FIR against BJP office bearers for singing ''political bhajans'' on premises of Maa Shoolini temple in Himachal's Solan district.

The FIR was registered against BJP state vice president Rashmi Dhar Sood, Deputy Mayor of Solan Municipal Corporation Meera Anand and others. The complainant Poonam Bansal alleged that the BJP women activists came to the temple and started 'Bhajan and Kirtan' in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the famous Shoolini temple on Wednesday evening.

FIR was lodged under sections 188 (causing danger by disobedience), 505(3) (spreading rumours), 34 (criminal act done by several persons with common intention) and sections of the Religious Institution (Prevention and Misuse) Act 1988, police said.

Condemning the incident, Solan district Congress president, Shiv Kumar said that the BJP was converting the temples into a den of politics. The Election Commission and administration have taken notice of it, and action will follow.

Linking religion with faith is correct but BJP is mingling it with politics which is wrong, he added.

The Congress filed a complaint with the Election Commission and the district administration following which the police registered the FIR on the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner. Further investigations are underway, officials said.

