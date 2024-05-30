Mamata Banerjee's Bold Rejection of BJP's Third Term

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that the BJP would not return to power for the third consecutive term and alleged that the saffron camp does not care about the constitutional responsibilities that come with the prime minister's chair.

Addressing the crowd at the beginning of a 12-km long road show crisscrossing the Jadavpur and South Kolkata Lok Sabha constituencies, Banerjee said ''There is a possibility that, if the counting procedures are conducted properly, the BJP will not come to power this time.'' ''The chair of the PM is valuable and it has constitutional responsibilities. They don't care about it. Every time before counting, he sits somewhere to gain publicity for 48 hours. He may meditate but why in the presence of cameras?'' she said.

The TMC supremo was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled meditation at Rock Memorial, a monument built in tribute to Swami Vivekananda, in Kanyakumari following the culmination of the Lok Sabha polls campaign on Thursday.

After the campaigning in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Modi had meditated in a cave near Kedarnath. Banerjee claimed that the ''BJP-influenced media'' will keep showing five-minute footage throughout the day for political vested interests.

The chief minister had said on Wednesday that the Trinamool Congress would complain to the Election Commission if Modi's meditation in Kanyakumari is televised, claiming that it would be a violation of the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

As Banerjee led the mega roadshow that stretched from the vibrant streets of Jadavpur to the bustling heart of South Kolkata, the city adorned itself in hues of blue and white, the signature colours of Banerjee's party, Trinamool Congress. A large number of people walked in the roadshows, carrying the party's flags bearing its symbol - a blossoming flower. The roadshow began with a flourish of drums and traditional Bengali dhaks, their rhythmic beats setting a festive tone.

Mamata Banerjee, clad in her characteristic white sari with a blue border, while walking the entire stretch waved to the crowd and at times greeted with folded hands.

The roads resonated with chants of ''Didi! Didi!'' (an affectionate term meaning elder sister, referring to Banerjee) as the she waved, smiled, and occasionally stopped to talk to supporters.

With this roadshow, the TMC boss ended her Lok Sabha campaign during which she addressed 107 public meetings and roadshows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)