Left Menu

EC-Ordered Medical Examination: Ashish Kumar Singh's Health Check Amid Election Duties

Senior IPS officer Ashish Kumar Singh underwent a medical examination at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar as directed by the Election Commission. Singh, who has been on medical leave since May 4, was examined by a special medical board. The report is to be submitted by May 31. EC had earlier reassigned Singh due to allegations of bias.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-05-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 18:16 IST
EC-Ordered Medical Examination: Ashish Kumar Singh's Health Check Amid Election Duties
Ashish Kumar Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Senior IPS officer Ashish Kumar Singh on Thursday underwent a medical examination at the AIIMS here, as per directions of the Election Commission.

The poll panel had ordered a detailed examination of Singh, IG (CM Security) by a "special medical board" constituted by the director of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

The medical report of Singh, who has been on medical leave since May 4, should reach the commission latest by May 31, it had said in an order.

The 2010-batch IPS officer reached the AIIMS-Bhubaneswar around 8.30 am and left the medical facility at 1 pm, sources said.

In view of conducting free and fair elections in the state, the EC had on April 2 removed Singh from the post of IG-Central Range Police and ordered him to refrain from taking part in poll-related activities. Subsequently, the Odisha government appointed him as IG (CM Security).

The Odisha BJP had on April 5 lodged a complaint against Singh with the EC, alleging that the IPS officer "continued to work in favour of the BJD".

The Lok Sabha and assembly polls are being simultaneously held in the eastern state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024