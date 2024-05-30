Nadda's Call to Action: Fight Against Corruption & Dynastic Politics

BJP chief J P Nadda on Thursday dubbed the INDIA bloc as a group of parties seeped in corruption and said several leaders of the opposition alliance are either in jail or out on bail.

On the last day of campaigning for the final phase of Lok Sabha polls, Nadda addressed public meetings in Amritsar and Faridkot in favour of party candidates.

Accusing the opposition parties of promoting dynastic politics, he also alleged that they have no concern for the people. ''INDIA bloc parties are seeped in corruption,'' he said.

Nadda also held a road show in the Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituency.

From Amritsar, the BJP has fielded former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu, while Hans Raj Hans is its nominee from Faridkot. In Anandpur Sahib, Subhash Sharma is the party candidate.

Nadda also hit out at the Congress, saying they kept 'one rank, one pension' initiative lingering for four decades. He said that the Modi government gave Rs 1.25 lakh crore for implementation of the OROP scheme after it came to power and kept the promise it had made to the soldiers.

Nadda also said it was during the Modi government that Kartarpur Sahib Corridor was opened.

He alleged that the Congress missed the opportunity to secure Kartarpur Sahib from Pakistan after the 1971 war, when over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered to India.

The BJP chief also took on the Congress and the AAP, saying they opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Beware of the Congress and AAP, he told the gathering, while alleging these people will snatch reservation of Dalits and give it to Muslims. ''Will you allow that to happen,'' he asked.

He also said that the AAP and Congress, both constituents of the INDIA bloc, are ''pretending'' to fight against each other in Punjab.

The ''corrupt'' AAP and the Congress are friends in Delhi while in Punjab, they ''pretend'' to fight against each other, he said.

Talking about Amritsar, Nadda alleged the ruling AAP has ruined the holy city.

Voting for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1, the last phase of the ongoing general elections.

