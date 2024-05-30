"Congress has objections to every religious matter," says Jyotiraditya Scindia on PM's meditation

Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Thursday criticised Congress for its objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meditation break and said that the party has objections to every religious issue. Speaking with ANI, Scindia also said that the people of the nation have unwavering faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, "Every person and every party has the right to dream. The public has taken its decision. 140 crore people have unwavering faith in the leadership of the Prime Minister. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the BJP-NDA alliance will together create a new record this time..."

On the question of the PM going to Tamil Nadu for meditation, the BJP candidate from Guna criticised Congress and said that the party has problems with every religious issue. "Congress has objections to every religious issue, I am surprised why doesn't Congress have any objection to itself," Scindia said. Notably, PM Modi will begin his meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial on May 30 when the silence period sets in before the voting on June 1 for the seventh and the last phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election. Parties in the INDIA bloc opposed the PM's meditation saying that it violated the Model Code of Conduct as it will be accompanied by media coverage.

Congress on Wednesday approached the Election Commission, saying that the Prime Minister's move constitutes a "violation" of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). "We told the Election Commission that during the silence period of 48 hours, no one should be allowed to campaign, directly or indirectly," senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi told reporters after meeting Election Commission officials at the poll body's office in Delhi.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the Trinamool Congress will complain to the Election Commission if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meditation in Kanyakumari is televised, alleging that it would amount to a violation of the code of conduct. According to legal experts, the telecast of meditation will not be a violation of MCC as he will be not uttering any word that can be linked to the election campaign.

"The Prime Minister had gone on a similar meditation exercise in a Kedarnath cave after the 2019 poll campaign and that was not in violation of MCC," a legal expert said. (ANI)

