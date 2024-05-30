Slovenia's Move on Palestinian State Sparks Israel's Ire
Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz condemned Slovenia's decision to recognize an independent Palestinian state, describing it as encouragement for Hamas and damaging to Israel-Slovenia relations. Katz expressed hope that the Slovenian parliament would reject the decision, citing concerns over strengthening Iran.
- Country:
- Israel
Israel's foreign minister denounced the Slovenian government's decision on Thursday to recognise an independent Palestinian state.
Foreign Minister Israel Katz said the decision, which requires Slovenian parliamentary approval, rewarded Hamas for murder and rape, a reference to the Palestinian Islamist group's Oct. 7 attack on Israel that sparked the war in Gaza.
In a statement, Katz said the move also strengthened Israel's arch-enemy Iran and damaged "the close friendship between the Slovenian and Israeli people." He added: "I hope the Slovenian parliament rejects this recommendation."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Meta restores Facebook posts by Malaysian media on PM Anwar's meeting with Hamas
Biden administration must listen to youth voices on Gaza, say Indian-American students
US aid pier for Gaza floats into wartime reality
Israel forces destroy weapons workshop as Hamas tries to regroup in northern Gaza
U.S. anchors temporary floating pier to Gaza beach, CENTCOM says