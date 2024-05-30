Left Menu

Slovenia's Move on Palestinian State Sparks Israel's Ire

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz condemned Slovenia's decision to recognize an independent Palestinian state, describing it as encouragement for Hamas and damaging to Israel-Slovenia relations. Katz expressed hope that the Slovenian parliament would reject the decision, citing concerns over strengthening Iran.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 30-05-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 21:10 IST
Slovenia's Move on Palestinian State Sparks Israel's Ire
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's foreign minister denounced the Slovenian government's decision on Thursday to recognise an independent Palestinian state.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said the decision, which requires Slovenian parliamentary approval, rewarded Hamas for murder and rape, a reference to the Palestinian Islamist group's Oct. 7 attack on Israel that sparked the war in Gaza.

In a statement, Katz said the move also strengthened Israel's arch-enemy Iran and damaged "the close friendship between the Slovenian and Israeli people." He added: "I hope the Slovenian parliament rejects this recommendation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
3
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024