Slovenia's Move on Palestinian State Sparks Israel's Ire

Israel's foreign minister denounced the Slovenian government's decision on Thursday to recognise an independent Palestinian state.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said the decision, which requires Slovenian parliamentary approval, rewarded Hamas for murder and rape, a reference to the Palestinian Islamist group's Oct. 7 attack on Israel that sparked the war in Gaza.

In a statement, Katz said the move also strengthened Israel's arch-enemy Iran and damaged "the close friendship between the Slovenian and Israeli people." He added: "I hope the Slovenian parliament rejects this recommendation."

