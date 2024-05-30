KC Venugopal confident of INDIA bloc forming govt at Centre, says "country's atmosphere is like that"

Congress general secretary (organisation), KC Venugopal, on Thursday expressed confidence in the opposition coalition, INDIA bloc forming a government at the Centre after the general elections 2024, claiming that the country's atmosphere is "like that." He said that the INDIA bloc will have the majority and added that the result would be in the favour of the opposition's alliance.

"We are very much confident that we are going to form government at the Centre. On June 4, the result will come in favour of us - that is our strong belief. The country's atmosphere is like that. The feedback from the people and our leadership is like that. INDI alliance will have the majority. BJP is talking about their seats, they can do it. But we are confident," Venugopal told ANI. Earlier in the day, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed confidence in the INDIA bloc forming the government after the Lok Sabha polls. The Congress chief further accused the BJP of making efforts to mislead the people on religious and divisive issues in the electioneering.

Kharge said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speeches over the past 15 days "did not speak a word" on unemployment and price rise even as he mentioned "Modi" 758 times, Congress 232 times and referred to INDIA alliance 573 times. The campaigning for the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha polls ended on May 30. A total of 57 seats will go to the polls in the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls on Saturday. Votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

