Scindia Mocks Kharge's Election Prediction Ahead of Lok Sabha Results
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia ridiculed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's optimistic statements about a change in government post-Lok Sabha elections. Scindia emphasized that people have unwavering faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, forecasting another electoral win for the BJP and NDA. He also criticized the Congress's stance on religious matters.
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday mocked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's statement on change of guard in the country after Lok Sabha poll results are declared on June 4 by claiming that everyone had the right to see dreams.
Earlier in the day, Kharge expressed confidence that people will give a mandate to an alternative government on June 4 and said the INDIA bloc will form an inclusive and nationalistic government by securing a clear majority.
''Every person and every party has the full right to see dreams. People have given their mandate. 140 crore people of the country have expressed their unwavering faith in the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' Scindia told reporters here.
Under the leadership of Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will create a new record of electoral victory, the Union minister asserted.
On the objection of the Tamil Nadu Congress to the PM's meditation programme in Kanyakumari, the Union Minister said, ''Congress has objections on every religious subject. It is surprising why the Congress never objects to itself.''
