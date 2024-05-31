Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Exudes Confidence in INDIA Bloc's Future Leadership

Rahul Gandhi expressed confidence in the INDIA bloc forming the next government, crediting the Congress for controlling the narrative and addressing key public issues during the Lok Sabha polls. He thanked party workers and opposition alliance leaders for their steadfast support and urged vigilance during the counting process.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2024 00:04 IST | Created: 31-05-2024 00:04 IST
Rahul Gandhi Exudes Confidence in INDIA Bloc's Future Leadership
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress controlled the narrative during the Lok Sabha polls and placed a new vision for the country before the people, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday, exuding confidence that the INDIA bloc will form the next government.

In his message to the people and Congress workers at the end of the campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, Gandhi said, ''We were successful in fighting the elections on real issues related to the people and despite the repeated attempts of the Prime Minister to mislead, we raised the voice of farmers, workers, youth, women and the deprived.'' ''I bow before the great people of the country and confidently say to the workers of Congress that an INDIA bloc government is going to be formed,'' he said in his video message in Hindi.

"Intellectuals and thought leaders had called for a debate between me and the PM but he could not do so," Gandhi said.

And now the debate is not possible as the PM has gone on a ''maun vrat'', he added.

He thanked all the leaders and workers of the opposition alliance who stood without bowing down to ''save'' the Constitution and institutions of the country.

''Together, we presented revolutionary guarantees that will change the lives of every section in the form of an alternative vision to the country and took our message to every corner,'' he said.

''We controlled the narrative during the Lok Sabha polls and placed a new vision for the country before the people,'' Gandhi said.

He appealed to the Congress workers to keep an eye on the polling booths and strong rooms till the last moment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
3
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024