U.S. Permits Ukraine to Target Russia Near Kharkiv with American Weapons

The United States has given Ukraine permission to use U.S.-supplied weapons to target Russia, but solely for near Ukraine's embattled city of Kharkiv, a U.S. official said on Thursday.

The decision amounts to a reversal by President Joe Biden, who had until now steadfastly refused to let Ukraine use American weaponry for strikes inside Russia.

