U.S. Permits Ukraine to Target Russia Near Kharkiv with American Weapons

The United States has authorized Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied weapons to target Russia near Kharkiv, marking a policy reversal by President Joe Biden. Previously, Biden had opposed the use of American weaponry for attacks inside Russia, but this decision permits limited use near the embattled Ukrainian city.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-05-2024 01:38 IST | Created: 31-05-2024 01:38 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has given Ukraine permission to use U.S.-supplied weapons to target Russia, but solely for near Ukraine's embattled city of Kharkiv, a U.S. official said on Thursday.

The decision amounts to a reversal by President Joe Biden, who had until now steadfastly refused to let Ukraine use American weaponry for strikes inside Russia.

