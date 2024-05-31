Biden Camp: Trump's Guilty Verdict Highlights Justice
President Joe Biden's reelection campaign labeled Republican Donald Trump as a 'convicted felon' following his hush-money guilty verdict. Communications director Michael Tyler emphasized that despite Trump's conviction, he remains a Republican candidate. Tyler stressed the importance of voting to prevent Trump from returning to the Oval Office.
Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2024 03:20 IST | Created: 31-05-2024 03:20 IST
President Joe Biden's reelection campaign called Republican Donald Trump a "convicted felon" in the wake of his hush-money guilty verdict on Thursday, and said it proved "no one is above the law."
Communications director Michael Tyler said Trump remains the Republican candidate and said, "There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box." (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CA Mahendra Turakhia Joins Undertrial Welfare Association Advisory Board to Promote Fair Justice and Empower the Marginalized
Garland swings back at House Republicans over attacks on US Justice Dept
UN's International Court of Justice Commences Hearings on Israel's Incursion into Rafah
Garland blasts 'unfounded attacks' on US Justice Dept
Garland blasts 'unfounded attacks' on US Justice Dept