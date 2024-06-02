Marian Robinson, Maternal Figure of the White House, Dies at 86

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Florida deputy who shot Black airman is fired, sheriff says

A Florida sheriff's office on Friday fired a deputy who had shot and killed a Black airman with the U.S. Air Force, saying the use of deadly force was not reasonable. That was the conclusion of an internal affairs investigation by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office into the May 3 killing of Roger Fortson, 23, in Fort Walton Beach, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Police say they detained 29 people in pro-Palestinian protests at Brooklyn Museum on Friday

New York City police said on Saturday they had taken into custody more than two dozen people in connection with Friday's pro-Palestinian protests at the Brooklyn Museum. Six of the 29 individuals were arrested and charged with offenses including assault and criminal trespassing, while 16 people were released with orders to appear in court and another seven were issued summonses and released, a New York City Police Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Biden's big weakness vs Trump: Voters without college degrees, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

President Joe Biden is hemorrhaging support among voters without college degrees - a large group that includes Black people, Hispanic women, young voters and suburban women - producing a far tighter rematch against his Republican predecessor Donald Trump than seen in 2020, Reuters/Ipsos polling reveals. Biden's support among voters without a four-year degree is down 10 percentage points, compared to this point in the 2020 campaign, the analysis of around 24,000 registered voter responses to Reuters/Ipsos polls in 2020 and 2024 shows.

Texas top court won't guarantee right to abortion in complicated pregnancies

Texas' highest court on Friday refused to ensure that doctors in the U.S. state are not prosecuted for abortions they believe are necessary in medically complicated pregnancies, rejecting a lawsuit by 22 patients and physicians. The Texas Supreme Court's decision follows an earlier ruling from the court denying a woman's request for an emergency abortion of a non-viable pregnancy. In both cases, plaintiffs said the medical exception to the state's near-total abortion ban was unclear, and left doctors unwilling to perform medically necessary abortions in the face of severe penalties including potentially life in prison.

Donald Trump joins the TikTok video platform he once sought to ban

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has joined TikTok, the short video social media platform that is owned by China-based tech giant ByteDance and that he tried to ban as president, ahead of the U.S. elections in November. Politico, which first reported the news, said he posted a launch video on his account on Saturday night. The video showed Trump greeting fans at an Ultimate Fighting Championship fight in Newark, New Jersey.

Delaware judge lets more than 70,000 Zantac lawsuits go forward

A Delaware judge has allowed more than 70,000 lawsuits over discontinued heartburn drug Zantac to go forward, ruling that expert witnesses can testify in court that the drug may cause cancer. The ruling on Friday by Judge Vivian Medinilla of the Delaware Superior Court in Wilmington is a setback for former Zantac makers GSK, Pfizer, Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim, which had argued that the expert witnesses' opinions lacked scientific support.

Boeing executives unlikely to be charged over 737 MAX crashes, source says

Boeing executives are unlikely to be criminally charged over fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people as the statute of limitations has likely passed, U.S. Justice Department officials told victims' family members in a meeting. Details were corroborated by a person familiar with the gathering on Friday and correspondence reviewed by Reuters.

Marian Robinson, mother of Michelle Obama, dies at 86

Marian Robinson, mother of former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama, who provided support and stability, especially during the eight years of Barack Obama's presidency, died on Friday, the Obama and Robinson families said. She was 86. Fondly called the "first grandma," Robinson played a pivotal role in helping care for her granddaughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, during their early years at the White House.

Trump's appeal of hush money verdict to focus on Stormy Daniels testimony

Former President Donald Trump vows to appeal his historic conviction, with the focus likely on porn star Stormy Daniels' salacious testimony about their alleged sexual encounter as well as the novel legal theory that prosecutors used in the case. "We're going to be appealing this scam," Trump, the 2024 Republican candidate for president, said on Friday. He faces an uphill fight.

Donald Trump said on Friday he would appeal the guilty verdict that made him the first U.S. president convicted of a crime, though he will have to wait until after his sentencing on July 11 before taking that step. In rambling remarks at the Trump Tower lobby in Manhattan where he announced his first presidential run in 2015, Trump repeated his complaints that the trial was a "rigged" attempt to hobble his comeback White House bid and warned that it showed no American was safe from politically motivated prosecution.

