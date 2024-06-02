Left Menu

INDIA Opposition Bloc Urges EC for Fair Vote Counting on June 4

A delegation from the INDIA opposition bloc met the Election Commission to ensure compliance with guidelines during the Lok Sabha election vote counting. Key demands include declaring postal ballots before EVM results and verifying control units. The opposition stressed the need for transparency and adherence to statutory rules.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 18:31 IST
A delegation of leaders from the INDIA opposition bloc met with the full bench of the Election Commission on Sunday, urging adherence to guidelines on June 4, when Lok Sabha election votes will be counted. They specifically requested that postal-ballot results be declared before those from electronic voting machines (EVMs).

In a media briefing, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi emphasized that this marked the third time the opposition had approached the poll panel, underscoring the need to prioritize postal ballots according to statutory rules.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury highlighted the need for stringent measures, such as monitoring the movement of EVMs through CCTV and verifying their date-and-time display to ensure authenticity.

