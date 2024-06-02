BRS victory in Mahabubnagar MLC by-election hints at changing political dynamics in Telangana: KTR

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K T Rama Rao said that the party's victory in the Mahabubnagar MLC by-elections signals a crucial turning point in the evolving political landscape of Telangana. He further said this victory in the local bodies' legislative council seat within the Chief Minister's home districts serves as a testament to the shifting political winds in the state.

Expressing happiness over the victory, KTR said, "Winning the MLC seat in the Chief Minister's home district is a moment of pride for us. This victory not only brings joy but also significantly increases our responsibilities. We are confident that this victory is just the beginning and will pave the way for many more successes in the future." KTR said that the BRS successfully contested this election against the ruling party's enticements, highlighting a light on the failures of Congress's governance within a mere six months. He emphasized that this election was a clear demonstration of the electorate's discontent with the current ruling party and their trust in BRS's vision for Telangana.

KTR reiterated that BRS has always been, and will continue to be, the only party for Telangana. "This result once again proves that BRS is the household party of Telangana, reflecting the true aspirations of the people," he said. KTR expressed his heartfelt congratulations to BRS's candidate Naveen Kumar Reddy on his victory in the Mahabubnagar local bodies' MLC election. He extended his gratitude to every party leader, MLA, former MLA, and especially the representatives of the local bodies in the Mahabubnagar district who dedicated their efforts to the party's success.

Furthermore, KTR thanked all the BRS family members who worked tirelessly for the party's victory in the Mahabubnagar local bodies' MLC by-election. "This victory is a collective achievement, and it showcases the relentless dedication and hard work of our party members. We stand united and resolute in our mission to drive Telangana towards greater heights," KTR concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)