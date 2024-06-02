ECI's Historic Presser Before Vote Counting

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to hold an unprecedented press conference on Monday, just one day before the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls.

The seven-phase elections, which began on April 19, concluded on Saturday, marking a significant period in India's electoral process.

This marks the first time in history that the ECI has convened a press conference upon the conclusion of the polls, deviating from the earlier practice where deputy election commissioners conducted media briefings after each phase. The official media invite titled 'Press conference by Election Commission of India on General Elections 2024' signifies a shift in protocol from previous parliamentary elections, including those up to 2019.

