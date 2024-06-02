"INDIA bloc a 'thugbandhan' whose condition resembles Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne": Jyotiradtiya Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiradtiya Scindia took a jibe at the opposition on Sunday and said that the INDI alliance is a 'thugbandhan' whose condition now resembles that of Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne. Speaking to ANI, the BJP nominee from Guna parliamentary seat in Madhya Pradesh, Scindia said, "The condition of the INDIA alliance has become like 'Mungerilal ke haseen sapne.' This is not an alliance, it is a 'thugbandhan' that has come together to cheat the country. The people of the country know this and they (INDIA Alliance) will be exposed in 48 hours."

"Those who have no agenda, no coordination, no principles, all of them have come together against one person, and that is PM Modi. But they forgot that 140 crore Indians are standing with him," said Scindia. The exit polls on Saturday have predicted a comfortable victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.

In Madhya Pradesh, voting was held in the first four phases on 29 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is poised to retain power at the Centre with a thumping majority and register its third straight win in the Lok Sabha polls, exit polls predicted on Saturday.

The exit polls predicted that the ruling BJP-led NDA is poised to improve its performance over its 2019 record when it won 352 seats. Two exit polls predicted the BJP also improving its numbers from the 303 seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP-led NDA improved its numbers in 2019 Lok Sabha polls compared to the 2014 election. It is again poised for an upward trajectory, the exit polls predicted.

The pollsters gave varying numbers to the INDIA bloc, a grouping of parties opposed to the BJP, but predicted that it will perform better than the Congress-led UPA in 2019. Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 19 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi steering the BJP campaign. Votes will be counted on June 4.

The exit poll outcome was declared after the conclusion of polling for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls on Saturday. Simultaneous assembly polls have also been held in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim apart from assembly by-polls in several states.

In the TV serial 'Mungerilal ke Haseen Sapne' of the 1990s, the lead character is a man who has vivid daydreams. (ANI)

