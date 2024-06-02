Mamata Banerjee Dismisses 'Manufactured' Exit Polls, Predicts BJP Misstep
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized exit poll predictions as 'manufactured,' claiming they do not reflect the ground reality. Banerjee believes the BJP’s polarizing tactics will fail and emphasized the growing strength of regional parties. She affirmed her confidence in the INDIA bloc's prospects while dismissing the influence of exit polls.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has challenged the credibility of exit poll predictions, labeling them as 'manufactured' and inconsistent with the ground reality. Speaking to TV9-Bangla, Banerjee claimed these predictions, which favor the BJP, were created two months ago for media consumption.
Banerjee criticized the prophecies, noting past inaccuracies in 2016, 2019, and 2021. She expressed confidence in her public support, contending that rally responses contradict the exit polls. She also accused the BJP of trying to polarize votes with false narratives against Muslims.
Addressing the INDIA bloc, Banerjee anticipated success for regional parties. Meanwhile, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee urged vigilance at counting centers to prevent opposition malpractices, as state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar predicted a significant win for his party.
