Race to Mexico City's Mayorship: Heated Battle Between Candidates
In a fiercely contested race for Mexico City's mayorship, both the ruling Morena party and the opposition have declared victory based on their internal polls. Mario Delgado of Morena declared Clara Brugada as the winner, while opposition candidate Santiago Taboada claimed a lead of over five percentage points.
(Adds opposition candidate's comments) MEXICO CITY, June 2 (Reuters) -
Mexico's ruling Morena party and a coalition of opposition parties on Sunday both declared that internal polls showed their respective candidates had won enough votes to become Mexico City's next mayor. Morena's national president Mario Delgado told supporters after polls closed that Clara Brugada had won the contest according to the party's internal exit polls.
Meanwhile, opposition candidate Santiago Taboada declared himself winner by "more than five percentage points" according to internal surveys. The mayorship of Mexico City is seen as tightly contested, and would be a major blow for the ruling party were they to lose it.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Polling parties to depart on Sunday for fifth phase of polls, assembly by-election
May 20 polls: Three way battle in Jhansi among BJP, Congress and BSP
Barabanki LS polls: BJP's Rajrani Rawat to take on Congress' Tanuj Punia following Upendra Singh Rawat's exit
Netai yearns for lasting peace amid fierce underlying political tensions ahead of LS polls
Phase five LS polls: Rae Bareli, Amethi among 14 UP seats going to polls on Monday