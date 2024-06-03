Delhi: Nitish Kumar meets PM Modi ahead of Lok Sabha election results

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in the national capital on Monday. This comes a day ahead of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections tomorrow.

Nitish Kumar's JDU contested the elections in alliance with the BJP. The former contested on 16 seats and the latter on 17. Bihar sends 40 members to the Lok Sabha. The voting in the state took place in all seven phases of the polls.

Nitish Kumar, returned to NDA earlier this year and took oath as Bihar CM with BJP's support, after leaving the alliance and joining Rashtriya Janata Dal-led 'Mahagathbandhan' in August 2022. The Lok Sabha elections for 543 seats of the lower house were held across seven phases. The counting of votes will take place tomorrow June 4.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is eyeing a third straight term in power, while the Opposition under the umbrella of the INDIA bloc is seeking to wrest power from the ruling party. Meanwhile, all the exit polls have predicted the BJP returning to power with a resounding majority, with further inroads in Odisha, West Bengal and southern states. (ANI)

