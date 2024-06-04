TDP Gains Ground in Andhra Pradesh Elections

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is gaining traction in the ongoing Andhra Pradesh elections. According to the Election Commission, TDP is currently leading in four Assembly seats out of the total 175 segments.

In the Rajamundry Rural Assembly segment, TDP candidate G Butchayya Chowdary is ahead of his YSRCP rival and current Minister, C Srinivas.

Andhra Pradesh conducted its polls on May 13 for a total of 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats, with TDP showing a promising lead in one crucial Assembly seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)