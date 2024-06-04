Left Menu

TDP Gains Ground in Andhra Pradesh Elections

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is showing a lead in four Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh. Rajamundry Rural Assembly candidate G Butchayya Chowdary is outpacing his YSRCP competitor, Minister C Srinivas. The Election Commission's website confirms TDP's lead in one Assembly seat.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is gaining traction in the ongoing Andhra Pradesh elections. According to the Election Commission, TDP is currently leading in four Assembly seats out of the total 175 segments.

In the Rajamundry Rural Assembly segment, TDP candidate G Butchayya Chowdary is ahead of his YSRCP rival and current Minister, C Srinivas.

Andhra Pradesh conducted its polls on May 13 for a total of 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats, with TDP showing a promising lead in one crucial Assembly seat.

