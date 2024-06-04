TDP Leads Early Trends in Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha Elections

As the early trends pour in from the Election Commission, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is emerging as a frontrunner in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Currently, TDP is leading in 35 assembly seats, while its allies and competitors show varied performances. NDA partner Janasena is ahead in three assembly and four Lok Sabha segments, while BJP is leading in one assembly segment. The ruling YSR Congress is trailing significantly, leading in just 10 assembly and two Lok Sabha seats out of the total 175 and 25 segments, respectively.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy holds a narrow lead in Pulivendula constituency with 1,888 votes, whereas prominent TDP leader Nara Lokesh is ahead in Mangalagiri by over 4,000 votes. In Rajamahendravaram, AP BJP Chief D Purandeswari has a significant lead of 22,010 votes over her YSRCP rival. Andhra Pradesh went to the polls on May 13, and the unfolding results could reshape the state's political landscape.

