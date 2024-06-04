"They are world's biggest intellectuals...," G Kishan Reddy takes a jibe at Congress for blaming EVMs

As the vote counting is underway for the 18th Lok Sabha elections, Union minister and BJP candidate from Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency G Kishan Reddy took a jibe at Congress and asserted that the party members are the world's biggest intellectuals that is why they were blaming EVMs even during exit polls. Speaking with ANI, G Kishan Reddy said, "They (Congress) are the world's biggest intellectuals that is why they were blaming EVMs even during exit polls. They claimed that the EVMs were tampered with. They called the exit polls as Modi exit polls."

He added further, "The media had a narrow escape otherwise they would have demanded re-election..." Meanwhile, G Kishan Reddy took to his official X handle and posted, "Offered prayers at Bhagyalakshmi temple, Charminar, Hyderabad today. Prayed for a resounding victory of all BJP candidates and for Modi 3.0 May Bhagylakshmi Ammavaru bestow upon us her blessings."

Around 642 million people voted in Lok Sabha elections held over seven phases in a mammoth six-week period. The counting of votes began starting with postal ballot papers amid tight security. The counting for State Legislative Assemblies of 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and results of by-polls in 25 Assembly constituencies also began. Strict security has been put in place for the smooth counting of votes for over 8,000 candidates in this general election. With counting began for the Lok Sabha elections, which have seen the largest voter participation, the electoral fate of several leaders across the political spectrum will be decided.

Two exit polls predicted the BJP would also improve its numbers from the 303 seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Most exit polls predicted a straight term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with quite few of them projecting a two-thirds majority for the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The Congress party and its allies dismissed the exit polls as "orchestrated" and a work of "fantasy", asserting that the opposition INDIA bloc will form the next government at the Centre.

In the 2019 elections, NDA wrested 353 seats, of which the BJP won 303 alone. The Opposition's UPA got only 93 seats of which the Congress got 52. (ANI)

