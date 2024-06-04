"Tisri Baar Fir Modi Sarkar", says former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat exuded confidence and said that the BJP is winning the elections with a humungous share of votes on 5 out of 5 seats in the state and Prime Minister Modi is poised to form government in the centre for a third consecutive term. Expressing his confidence, Trivendra Singh Rawat said, "With a better margin of votes, Bharatiya Janata Party is 100 per cent winning the elections on 5 out of 5 seats of Uttarakhand.

He said, "For the third consecutive PM Modi will be forming a government at the centre by quoting 'Tisri Baar Fir Modi Sarkar'. Responding to the Congress' claim of Haridwar as their bastion, Rawat conveyed, "Sometimes bastions are meant to be destroyed and since the BJP is winning the elections on Haridwar seat from last two general elections, how it can be their stronghold? These misunderstandings can put them in trouble."

Haridwar Lok Sabha constituency is one of five Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituencies in Uttarakhand. It comprises two districts namely Dehradun (part) and Haridwar. This constituency came into existence in 1977, following the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies. Between the period of 1977 and 2009, this constituency was reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. In 2014 and 2019, BJP's Ramesh Pokhriyal emerged as a winner from this seat. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Trivendra Singh Rawat is seeking his first term from this seat while Congress's Harish Rawat is looking for success.

Around 642 million people voted in Lok Sabha elections held over seven phases in a mammoth six-week period. The counting of votes began starting with postal ballot papers amid tight security. The counting for State Legislative Assemblies of 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and results of by-polls in 25 Assembly constituencies also began.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is eyeing a third straight term in power, while the Opposition under the umbrella of the INDIA bloc is seeking to wrest power from the ruling party. Most exit polls predicted a straight term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with quite a few of them projecting a two-thirds majority for the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The Congress party and its allies dismissed the exit polls as "orchestrated" and a work of "fantasy", asserting that the opposition INDIA bloc will form the next government at the Centre. Strict security has been put in place for the smooth conduct of counting of votes for over 8,000 candidates in this general election.

Two polls predicted the BJP would also improve its numbers from the 303 seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In the 2019 elections, NDA wrested 353 seats, of which the BJP won 303 alone. The Opposition's UPA got only 93 seats of which the Congress got 52. Even before the counting of the votes, the Bharatiya Janata Party won one seat of Surat Lok Sabha. Earlier on April 22, Mukesh Dalal won the election "unopposed". Congress nominee Nilesh Kumbhani's nomination was rejected. His candidacy was rejected because of alleged discrepancies in the signatures of the proposers.

The Lok Sabha elections for 543 seats of the lower house were held across seven phases. (ANI)

