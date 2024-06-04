U.S. Praises India for Successful Democratic Election
The United States commended India's government for successfully conducting a large-scale election. White House national security spokesman John Kirby praised the Indian people for their active participation in the vibrant democratic process. The U.S. awaits the final results with anticipation.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 21:19 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States applauded India's government on Tuesday for completing a massive election undertaking, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said.
Kirby also praised the Indian people for voicing their desires and "participating in a very vibrant democratic process." He said the U.S. looks forward to seeing the final results.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mumbai Court Lifts Liquor Ban Post Election Results
Stocks continue to consolidate ahead of Lok Sabha election results
Opposition Leaders Urge for Precedence of Postal Ballots in Election Results
Modi's Historic Third Term: India Awaits Election Results
Delhi: Nitish Kumar meets PM Modi ahead of Lok Sabha election results