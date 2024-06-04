Left Menu

U.S. Praises India for Successful Democratic Election

The United States commended India's government for successfully conducting a large-scale election. White House national security spokesman John Kirby praised the Indian people for their active participation in the vibrant democratic process. The U.S. awaits the final results with anticipation.

U.S. Praises India for Successful Democratic Election
The United States applauded India's government on Tuesday for completing a massive election undertaking, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said.

Kirby also praised the Indian people for voicing their desires and "participating in a very vibrant democratic process." He said the U.S. looks forward to seeing the final results.

