"Will decide on PM candidate tomorrow": Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray

As the trend shows the INDIA bloc leading in the majority of seats in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday that the party will decide on the Prime Minister candidate tomorrow. Holding a press conference here today, Uddhav said that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has also been harassed by the BJP.

"The day our INDIA alliance was formed, we had decided that we wanted to end the dictatorship in the country and save the Constitution. We will decide on the PM candidate tomorrow. All patriots and all people who are harassed by them (BJP) will come with us. Chandrababu has also been harassed by the BJP government," he said. According to the Election Commission, in Maharashtra, the BJP has won eight seats and is leading on two.

Congress has secured the win on six seats and is leading on seven as per the latest ECI data. Shiv Sena (UBT) has also won six seats and leads on three seats. NCP (Sharad Pawar) has won two seats and leads on five seats while his nephew Ajit Pawar's NCP faction has managed to win only one seat. Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena has won six seats and currently leads on one seat.

In the 2019 elections, BJP won 23 seats out of 25 it contested. Shiv Sena won 18, NCP-4, Congress-1 and AIMIM bagged one seat.

According to the latest ECI trends, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is ahead in 293 seats, while the INDIA bloc is leading in 232 seats. The BJP won 209 seats and is leading in 31 seats and the Congress won 80 seats and is leading in 19 seats. The BJP had won a majority on its own in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, securing 282 seats in 2014 and improving its tally to 303 seats in the 2019 elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)