"People have given us a historic mandate": Manik Saha on BJP winning both LS seats in Tripura

After the BJP won both the Lok Sabha seats in Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha stated that people have given a "historic mandate" to the BJP. CM Manik Saha said, "Our party works for the nation. PM Modi has worked for the security of the country. He has strengthened our economy. We didn't achieve our set target. However, our alliance (NDA) is still winning. I would like to thank all the people of the country. PM Modi is going to become Prime Minister for the third time. In Tripura, we are winning both seats. People have given us a historic mandate."

He further said that in the by-election to the 7-Ramnagar assembly segment, the BJP has won by 18,000 votes. "In the by-election, we have won by 18,000 votes and in Tripura West we have won by margin of 6 lakh votes and in Tripura East we have won by a margin of nearly 5 lakh votes. I wish to thank the voters and the Prime Minister of the country," he added.

From Tripura West, former CM Biplab Kumar Deb won by a margin of over 6 lakh votes, while Kriti Devi Debbarman won in East Tripura by a margin of 4,86,819 votes. Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP is ahead in 293 seats, while the INDIA bloc is leading in 232 seats, indicating significant gains for the latter, according to the latest trends.

The BJP had won a majority on its own in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, securing 282 seats in 2014 and improving its tally to 303 seats in the 2019 elections. Setting a target of winning 370 seats in the 2024 general elections, the BJP-led NDA, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, contested the Lok Sabha elections for a third consecutive term in office. The polls were held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. (ANI)

