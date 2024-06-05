US Commends India's Historic Election Turnout

The United States on Tuesday lauded India's parliamentary elections as the ''largest exercise of democracy in history''. The US refrained from commenting on the outcomes, showing respect for global electoral processes.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller commended the Indian government and its voters for successfully navigating the extensive electoral process. ''On behalf of the United States, we commend the government of India and its voters for their participation in such a massive electoral undertaking, and we eagerly await the final results,'' stated Miller during his daily news briefing.

Miller emphasized the US policy of not commenting on winners and losers in global elections. ''Our focus is on the democratic process itself. Over the past six weeks, we have witnessed the largest exercise of democracy in history, as millions of Indians cast their votes,'' he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday on the verge of forming his government for a third consecutive term, with the BJP-led NDA securing a majority in the Lok Sabha.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party with 240 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. BJP's key allies, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), were leading in 16 and 12 seats in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, respectively, helping the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) achieve the 272-majority mark.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)