Phani Bhusan Choudhury: Assam's Veteran MLA Triumphs in Lok Sabha Elections

Phani Bhusan Choudhury, Assam's longest-serving MLA, won the Lok Sabha elections from Barpeta constituency for AGP, securing a significant margin over his nearest rival. Despite the complexities of Barpeta's demographics, Choudhury's simplicity and clean image contributed to his victory.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-06-2024 01:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 01:10 IST
In a major political development, Assam's veteran MLA Phani Bhusan Choudhury secured a noteworthy victory in the Lok Sabha elections from the Barpeta constituency on Tuesday. Representing the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) under the current ruling alliance, Choudhury emerged triumphant with a substantial 2,22,351 vote lead.

Choudhury, who has served as an MLA for Bongaigaon since 1985, made a successful leap to the national stage in his second attempt at the Lok Sabha elections. His previous endeavor in 2014 had seen him finish fourth when AGP contested without allies.

The demographics of Barpeta shifted after a recent delimitation exercise, transforming it from a Muslim-majority to a Hindu-majority seat, favoring Choudhury. This time, he secured 8,60,113 votes, surpassing Congress's Deep Bayan, who garnered 6,37,762 votes.

Barpeta, a constituency with nearly 19.8 lakh voters, witnessed significant strategic decisions as Congress replaced its sitting MP Abdul Khaleque with Bayan. Despite AGP's complex alliance dynamics with BJP, Choudhury's simple lifestyle and clean image played a crucial role in his victory.

