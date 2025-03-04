AIADMK Keeps Mum on BJP Alliance Speculations for 2026 Elections

Edappadi K Palaniswami, the general secretary of AIADMK, skillfully sidestepped direct queries about a potential alliance with the BJP for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections. Staying firm on his party's primary objective, he highlighted AIADMK's focus on defeating the ruling DMK.

When pressed about ongoing discussions with BJP, Palaniswami reaffirmed that defeating DMK remains the party's sole goal. Electoral alignments, he indicated, are strategic measures to prevent vote fragmentation, emphasizing that current talks are rooted in speculation.

Palaniswami urged patience, noting clarity on alliances would emerge within the next year, subtly denying a fixed relationship with BJP. He questioned the purported ideological unity within the DMK-led coalition, suggesting differing ideological foundations among its constituents.

(With inputs from agencies.)