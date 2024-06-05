Congress and BJP Triumph in Telangana, BRS Faces Major Setback in Lok Sabha Elections

In a decisive performance, both the ruling Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) showcased their electoral strength in Telangana's Lok Sabha elections, each securing eight seats of the total 17 constituencies. This outcome represents a major setback for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which failed to win even a single seat.

Telangana emerged as a key battleground, contributing significantly to Congress's national tally with a surge from just three seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress' success is attributed to an energetic campaign led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who also helms the state unit.

On the other hand, the BJP doubled its seats from the previous elections, bolstered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity, the Ram temple construction at Ayodhya, and other achievements under the Modi government. Key BJP leaders, including PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, held numerous rallies during the campaign.

