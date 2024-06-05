Left Menu

Senator Manchin's Battle Over IRA Content Rules

Senator Joe Manchin is urging U.S. companies to sue the Treasury Department over content rules for clean energy tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act. Manchin argues these rules harm U.S. manufacturers by deviating from the legislation's original intent, advocating for the use of domestic resources instead of Chinese imports.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2024 03:04 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 03:04 IST
Senator Manchin's Battle Over IRA Content Rules
Joe Manchin

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said on Tuesday he was urging U.S. companies to sue the Treasury Department over the local content rules it set for companies to receive clean energy tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Manchin told U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during a hearing of the Senate Appropriations Committee that U.S. manufacturers were being damaged by the content rules, which he said Treasury had halved from the original language in the law.

"I'm encouraging every manufacturer to sue you, and I will do the amicus brief on (their) behalf .... and you'll lose every suit," he said, holding up posters comparing the content requirements included in the legislation with those set in final rules by Treasury, which is implementing the IRA. Manchin, often a thorn in the side of the Biden administration, last week left the Democratic Party and registered as an independent, blasting what he called "partisan extremism" in both major parties.

The 76-year-old West Virginia lawmaker has been particularly incensed by Treasury's implementation of the IRA, arguing that its final local content rules have watered down the original intent of the bill and are hurting U.S. companies. He said last month that Treasury's final rule allowing automakers another year to use Chinese graphite and other critical minerals in battery production before switching to domestic sources would "break the law."

Manchin and Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema were key votes on multiple pieces of legislation early in Democratic President Joe Biden's administration, including a massive infrastructure bill. Manchin told the hearing the IRA was written to ensure that the United States was not reliant on supply chains from China, but Treasury's implementation meant China would stay "in the market for the entire extent of the IRA."

Yellen said the Biden administration shared Manchin's concerns about reliance on supplies from China, and offered to engage in technical discussions with Manchin about the concerns he raised during the hearing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024