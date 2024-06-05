Left Menu

NDA Poised for Another Term Despite Setbacks in Lok Sabha Elections

The Election Commission of India declared 542 out of 543 Lok Sabha constituency results, showing BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99 seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a third term with the NDA majority, despite needing key allies' support.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 03:09 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 03:09 IST
NDA Poised for Another Term Despite Setbacks in Lok Sabha Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India has announced results for 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP securing 240 seats and the Congress garnering 99. The Beed constituency's result in Maharashtra remains pending, where NCP's Bajrang Manohar Sonwane leads over BJP's Pankaja Munde.

While the Lok Sabha comprises 543 members, counting occurred for 542 seats after BJP's Surat candidate Mukesh Dalal won unopposed.

Early Wednesday results revealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead for a third term, with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) achieving a majority in the Lok Sabha. This is despite heavy losses in three Hindi heartland states and the election being viewed as a referendum on Modi's popularity.

The BJP, contesting under Modi's leadership, achieved 240 seats, shy of the 272 majority mark, necessitating ally support within the NDA for government formation. This outcome contrasts with the 303 and 282 seats secured in 2019 and 2014, respectively, which provided a stand-alone majority.

With backing from critical allies like Tamil Nadu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bihar's JD(U), securing 16 and 12 seats, respectively, along with other partners, the NDA reached the majority. The Congress, part of the opposition INDIA bloc, obtained 99 seats, an increase from 52 in 2019, affecting BJP's shares in Rajasthan and Haryana. The Samajwadi Party's performance boosted the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh with 37 seats, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 29 seats in West Bengal, an improvement from its 22 seats in 2019. Conversely, the BJP, which had 18 seats previously, ended with 12 seats. The results defied the BJP-led NDA's expectations of a landslide victory, as predicted by exit polls.

The election witnessed the counting of over 640 million votes in the world's largest democratic exercise, conducted from April 19 to June 1 in seven phases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024