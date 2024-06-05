Vijay Kumar Choudhary Reaffirms JD(U)'s Commitment to NDA Amid Demands for Bihar
Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary reaffirmed JD(U)'s alliance with the BJP-led NDA. Despite financial challenges, the party remains committed to its demand for special category status for Bihar. Choudhary highlighted the economic difficulties faced by Bihar and urged the central government to address the state's needs.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 05-06-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 16:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Bihar minister and senior JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Wednesday reiterated the party's loyalty to the BJP-led NDA coalition.
Choudhary, speaking at a press conference, emphasized that the JD(U) will maintain its call for special category status for Bihar, citing the state's ongoing economic challenges.
While confirming their stance, Choudhary mentioned that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has departed for Delhi to attend an important NDA meeting, underscoring the alliance's strategic moves ahead of the 2025 assembly elections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
