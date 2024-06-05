Vijay Kumar Choudhary Reaffirms JD(U)'s Commitment to NDA Amid Demands for Bihar

Bihar minister and senior JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Wednesday reiterated the party's loyalty to the BJP-led NDA coalition.

Choudhary, speaking at a press conference, emphasized that the JD(U) will maintain its call for special category status for Bihar, citing the state's ongoing economic challenges.

While confirming their stance, Choudhary mentioned that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has departed for Delhi to attend an important NDA meeting, underscoring the alliance's strategic moves ahead of the 2025 assembly elections.

