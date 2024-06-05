Left Menu

Vijay Kumar Choudhary Reaffirms JD(U)'s Commitment to NDA Amid Demands for Bihar

Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary reaffirmed JD(U)'s alliance with the BJP-led NDA. Despite financial challenges, the party remains committed to its demand for special category status for Bihar. Choudhary highlighted the economic difficulties faced by Bihar and urged the central government to address the state's needs.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 05-06-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 16:37 IST
Vijay Kumar Choudhary Reaffirms JD(U)'s Commitment to NDA Amid Demands for Bihar
Vijay Kumar Choudhary
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar minister and senior JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Wednesday reiterated the party's loyalty to the BJP-led NDA coalition.

Choudhary, speaking at a press conference, emphasized that the JD(U) will maintain its call for special category status for Bihar, citing the state's ongoing economic challenges.

While confirming their stance, Choudhary mentioned that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has departed for Delhi to attend an important NDA meeting, underscoring the alliance's strategic moves ahead of the 2025 assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024