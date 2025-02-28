Left Menu

Political Storm in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav Challenges Nitish Kumar

Rabri Devi asserts that the future leadership of Bihar rests with its people amid allegations against the NDA government. Tejashwi Yadav criticizes Nitish Kumar's governance, accusing him of losing credibility and vision. With Bihar's Assembly polls around the corner, political tensions escalate.

Political Storm in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav Challenges Nitish Kumar
Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi has asserted that it is the citizens, not political figures, who will determine if Tejashwi Yadav becomes the next Chief Minister of Bihar. She accused the NDA government of committing various offenses on Friday.

In a sharp critique of Bihar's political climate, Tejashwi Yadav, poised as a challenger, attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for lacking a progressive vision and alleged that the JD(U) has been compromised by the BJP. Yadav maintains that the current governance model is outdated and ineffective.

As Bihar braces for its Assembly elections set for late 2025, Kumar's recent cabinet expansion, heavily featuring BJP MLAs, only fuels further speculation and debate over the state's political direction and alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

