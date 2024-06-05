Left Menu

Kejriwal Meets Family in Tihar: Jail Rules and Daily Routine Unveiled

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal met with his wife Sunita Kejriwal and AAP MP Raghav Chadha in Tihar Jail, as per official sources. They were allowed to meet for half an hour, following jail rules. Kejriwal, a diabetic, is under daily medical supervision and had recently surrendered after his interim bail ended.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was visited by his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, and AAP MP Raghav Chadha at Tihar Jail on Wednesday, according to official sources. The meeting took place in the visitors' room at 1 pm, adhering to jail rules that permit two visitors to meet an inmate twice a week for half an hour.

Kejriwal, a diabetic patient, is receiving daily medical attention from two doctors, including insulin administration. He surrendered to Tihar Jail after his interim bail concluded on June 1, which had been granted by the Supreme Court in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case to allow him to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.

Prior to his surrender on Sunday, Kejriwal paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, prayed at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place, and addressed AAP leaders and workers at the party office.

