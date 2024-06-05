South Africa's DA Contemplates Unity with ANC
The Democratic Alliance's participation in a national unity government in South Africa is contingent on the specifics of the African National Congress's proposal. If it includes parties like MK, EFF, and PA, the DA spokesperson Werner Horn stated that the DA would not participate.
The participation of South African opposition party the Democratic Alliance (DA) in a government of national unity would depend on what the African National Congress (ANC) means by that, a DA spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday.
If the idea is to include the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) in the executive, then the current decision is that the DA would not join those parties in a government, spokesperson Werner Horn said.
