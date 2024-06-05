Left Menu

Biden Congratulates Modi on Historic Third Term Victory

U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his National Democratic Alliance on their election victory for a third consecutive term. Biden emphasized that the friendship between the U.S. and India continues to grow, paving the way for a shared future of unlimited potential.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his National Democratic Alliance for their election victory to form a new government for a third straight term.

"The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential," Biden said in a posting on social media platform X.

