US Prepares $225M Weapons Package for Ukraine Amid D-Day Talks
The United States is set to announce a $225 million weapons package for Ukraine. This follows President Joe Biden's scheduled meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Normandy for the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion. The announcement may occur on Thursday or Friday.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-06-2024 01:38 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 01:38 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States is expected to announce a new $225 million weapons package for Ukraine this week, sources said on Wednesday.
Details of the latest package emerged as President Joe Biden planned to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday in Normandy at the 80th anniversary commemoration of the D-Day invasion. It was unclear if the package would be announced then or on Friday.
