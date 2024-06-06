Far-Right Appointments to House Intelligence Committee Stir Controversy

House Speaker Mike Johnson's recent appointments to the House Intelligence Committee have stirred significant controversy. Johnson, a staunch Trump ally, placed GOP Reps. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and Ronny Jackson of Texas on the committee—a move seen as politically charged due to their far-right affiliations and contentious pasts.

The announcement, made on the House floor on Wednesday, follows the resignations of Republican Reps. Mike Gallagher and Chris Stewart. Typically, such positions are reserved for lawmakers with experience in national security who have earned bipartisan respect. However, Johnson's appointments signal a strategic alignment with Trump's ambitions to return to the Oval Office.

These appointments raise serious questions about the committee's future handling of sensitive classified information. Both Perry and Jackson have controversial histories; Perry was involved in efforts to dispute Trump's 2020 election loss, and Jackson faced allegations of misconduct during his tenure as White House physician. The decision has drawn criticism from political analysts and former intelligence community members concerned about the potential risks to national security.

