Historic Victory: Singapore PM Congratulates Modi on Third Consecutive Win

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has extended his congratulations to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his election victory, marking Modi's third consecutive term in office, which Wong described as 'historic.'

In a message posted on social media platform X, Wong emphasized his eagerness to fortify the Singapore-India partnership. The two nations will be celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relations in 2025.

'Congratulations @narendramodi on the historic victory by the NDA for the third consecutive term. Look forward to working with you to deepen the Singapore-India partnership and to celebrate the 60th anniversary of our diplomatic ties,' Wong remarked.

