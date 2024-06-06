Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Chief Electoral Officer holds meet with Governor Nazeer

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena along with officials of the Election Commission of India and Addl. CEOs met the Governor of Andhra Pradesh Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 06-06-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 16:58 IST
Andhra Pradesh: Chief Electoral Officer holds meet with Governor Nazeer
Chief Electoral Officer holds meet with Governor Nazeer in Andhra Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena along with officials of the Election Commission of India and Additional CEOs met the Governor of Andhra Pradesh Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. The officials submitted a report to the Election Commission of India with the list of elected members in the general election to the Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh 2024.

Earlier on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer dissolved the 15th State Legislative Assembly with effect from Wednesday following the declaration of the results of elections on June 4. The Governor accepted the cabinet's advice and signed the order to dissolve the 15th state assembly, paving the way for the formation of the 16th Assembly in Andhra Pradesh.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (2) (b) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I, S Abdul Nazeer, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, on the advice of the Council of Minister, hereby dissolve the Fifteenth Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly with effect from the date of this notification," a notification issued by the state legislature secretariat said on Wednesday. Following the YSR Congress's defeat in the assembly polls, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday tendered his resignation to Governor S Abdul Nazeer.

The governor accepted CM Reddy's resignation and asked him to continue as caretaker Chief Minister until the new government assumes office. N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) registered a landslide victory in the southern state by winning 135 out of the total 175 seats in the Andhra assembly, retaining dominance. Its allies, the Janasena Party led by Pawan Kalyan and the BJP, won 21 and eight seats, respectively. The ruling YSRCP was confined to 11 seats in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024