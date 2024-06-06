"Coalition is stitched with humans not Gods": Kapil Sibal takes jibe at PM Modi

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "sent by god" remarks and BJP relying on its allies for government formation, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday said that coalition is only stitched with humans and not Gods. "He (PM Modi) said that God has sent him, and he is a form of God. How can a coalition happen with Gods? The coalition is stiched with humans, not Gods. How can a common minimum program happen with God it should be a common maximum program," Sibal told ANI.

On JDU Leader KC Tyagi's statement that shortcomings in the 'Agnipath' scheme should be discussed in detail by NDA, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said that a lot of people are unsatisfied with this scheme. "Dayalu Bhagwan' should think about this and there should be discussions on this," he said.

Kapil Sibal also mentioned that BJP tries to finish off its allies in every state. "Look at JDU in Bihar, Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, they always try to finish off its allies," Sibal said.

The NDA meeting, held on Wednesday, was the first of its kind following the alliance's majority win. The meeting saw the participation of Narendra Modi along with top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and NDA leaders, reinforcing the coalition's solidarity. The NDA leaders have reposed faith in Modi and chose him as the leader of the alliance, paving the way for him to become the PM for the third straight time.

As per the results announced by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, the BJP won 240 seats and along with its allies, it stands at 293 seats. Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's JDU, having won 16 and 12 seats respectively in their respective states, have extended support to the NDA. Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu dissolved the 17th Lok Sabha on Wednesday after the recommendation of the Union Cabinet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)