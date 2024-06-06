Left Menu

Record-Breaking Voter Turnout in Seventh Phase of Lok Sabha Elections

The seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections saw a voter turnout of 63.88%, surpassing 61% in the corresponding phase of 2019. Out of 10.6 crore electors, 6.42 crore voted in this phase. The turnout in prior phases ranged from 62.20% to 69.16%.

The seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections boasted a robust voter turnout, reaching 63.88 per cent, as against 61 per cent in 2019's corresponding phase, according to Election Commission data released on Thursday.

In absolute terms, 6.42 crore of the 10.6 crore eligible electors exercised their franchise in this phase, which saw 57 seats up for election on June 1.

This phase's turnout exceeded the sixth phase's 63.37 per cent turnout, held on May 25 across 58 constituencies in eight states. Earlier phases had varied turnout rates, with the fourth phase hitting a high of 69.16 per cent.

