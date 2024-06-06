Ranil Wickremesinghe Opens Campaign Office, Hints at Re-election Bid

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe inaugurated his new political office in Colombo's exclusive Flower Road area at Cinnamon Gardens on Thursday, signalling a possible run in the forthcoming presidential election.

The opening event was attended by Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and several senior ministers, showcasing significant political support.

Wickremesinghe, who has not yet officially declared his candidacy, has served since mid-July 2022, completing the term of ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Under his leadership, Wickremesinghe steered Sri Lanka out of an economic crisis and secured a crucial bailout from the IMF.

