Left Menu

Ranil Wickremesinghe Opens Campaign Office, Hints at Re-election Bid

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe inaugurated his new political office in Colombo, indicating a potential run in the upcoming presidential election. Joined by Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and senior ministers, Wickremesinghe has yet to publicly declare his candidacy but aims to continue economic reforms and seeks support from all political parties.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 06-06-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 19:28 IST
Ranil Wickremesinghe Opens Campaign Office, Hints at Re-election Bid
Ranil Wickremesinghe
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe inaugurated his new political office in Colombo's exclusive Flower Road area at Cinnamon Gardens on Thursday, signalling a possible run in the forthcoming presidential election.

The opening event was attended by Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and several senior ministers, showcasing significant political support.

Wickremesinghe, who has not yet officially declared his candidacy, has served since mid-July 2022, completing the term of ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Under his leadership, Wickremesinghe steered Sri Lanka out of an economic crisis and secured a crucial bailout from the IMF.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024