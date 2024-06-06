MK Party and ANC Discuss Future Coalitions Amid Zuma's Support
The uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party, supported by former president Jacob Zuma, announced discussions with the African National Congress (ANC) about potential coalitions. A meeting is expected soon, where MK will consider the ANC's propositions with an open mind, according to a statement posted on X.
