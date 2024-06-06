MK Party and ANC Discuss Future Coalitions Amid Zuma's Support

South Africa's uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party backed by former president Jacob Zuma said on Thursday that engagements had taken place with the African National Congress (ANC) regarding coalition discussions, it said in a statement posted on X.

MK said a meeting with the ANC was expected to take place soon, where it would hear views presented with an open mind.

