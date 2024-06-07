"Those who could not get 100 seats are celebrating": BJP leader Dinesh Sharma mocks Congress

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dinesh Sharma on Friday said that the entire opposition could not manage to win as many seats as the BJP did in the recent Lok Sabha polls and added that it is laughable that Congress which could not cross the 100 mark is celebrating. "BJP is a cadre-based party, we will review and make sure that we work on our weaknesses. It is laughable that those (Congress) who could not even get 100 seats are celebrating and the entire opposition could not get as many seats as BJP alone. They are comparing their performance with us while we are forming our government for the third time in a row," former UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma told reporters.

He further said that the BJP has put up a good performance in the southern states in the Lok Sabha polls. "This is a historic event that under the leadership of PM Modi, NDA is going to form its govt for the third time. Earlier people used to call BJP a party of the North but now BJP has a mandate in the South as well," he said.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is holding a meeting of its newly elected MPs at the central hall of the Parliament, sources said. As per the sources, discussions will be held on government formation by the grand alliance.

This comes after the NDA crossed the majority mark bagging 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. However, the BJP managed to secure only 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally. Earlier on Wednesday, leaders of parties in the NDA held a meeting and elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader.

As per the results announced by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, the BJP won 240 seats and along with its allies, it stands at 293 seats. Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's JDU, having won 16 and 12 seats respectively in their respective states, have extended support to the NDA. The INDIA bloc has 234 MPs in the new parliament with the Congress having won 99 seats. (ANI)

