Ukrainian Air Force Thwarts Russia's Overnight Missile and Drone Attack

The Ukrainian air force successfully intercepted and destroyed all five missiles and 48 out of 53 drones during Russia's overnight attack across nine regions. Emergency services managed to extinguish a fire in an industrial facility without casualties, while other regions reported varied damage to buildings but no significant harm.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 07-06-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 11:32 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
Ukrainian air force shot down all five missiles and 48 out of 53 drones over nine regions during Russia's overnight attack, Ukrainian military said on Friday. The Russian forces attacked Kyiv region with drones and Kh-101/Kh-555 missiles, causing a fire at one of the industrial facilities, according to the governor. Emergency services worked to put out the fire on Friday morning with no casualties reported.

Kharkiv region governor Oleh Syniehubov said the drone attack knocked out windows in at least three residential buildings, damaging a store and a post office, among other local infrastructure. Three drones were destroyed over Dnipropetrovsk region, the governor said. Kirovohrad governor said the attack caused no damage in his region after military reported shooting down one drone. Khmelnytskyi governor also reported no damage, saying the air force shot down 11 targets over his region.

Ukrainian military said seven drones were shot down over the southern Odesa region with three more downed in Kherson region and two more in Mykolaiv region. The attack did not damage any energy infrastructure, Ukraine's Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk said on national television.

Russia has increasingly targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure this spring in combined attacks which dealt damage to its generation capacity, causing power cuts across the country.

