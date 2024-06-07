IFP Open to National Unity Government

South Africa's Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) said on Friday that it was not averse to a government of national unity (GNU), after the African National Congress proposed a broad collaboration with other parties after losing its majority in last week's election.

"In principle, the IFP is not averse to a GNU. However, the devil is in the details, which will become clearer in the coming days," the IFP said in a statement.

