IFP Open to National Unity Government
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 07-06-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 13:56 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
South Africa's Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) said on Friday that it was not averse to a government of national unity (GNU), after the African National Congress proposed a broad collaboration with other parties after losing its majority in last week's election.
"In principle, the IFP is not averse to a GNU. However, the devil is in the details, which will become clearer in the coming days," the IFP said in a statement.
