Zimbabwe and Russia's Bond: Mnangagwa Highlights Shared Struggles

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Friday that Russia was a consistent ally of his country, and criticised the West for imposing a global order which he said had marginalised the Global South.

Mnangagwa was speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on a stage with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who Mnangagwa called "my dear brother".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)