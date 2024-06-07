Zimbabwe and Russia's Bond: Mnangagwa Highlights Shared Struggles
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa praised Russia as a consistent ally and criticised the Western-imposed global order for marginalising the Global South. Speaking alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Mnangagwa underscored the mutual respect and bond between their nations.
Mnangagwa was speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on a stage with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who Mnangagwa called "my dear brother".
