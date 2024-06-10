AAP vs BJP: Water Politics Heat Up in Delhi

The AAP on Monday again accused the BJP government in Haryana of engaging in negative politics by halting water supply in the Yamuna, leading to a severe shortage in the national capital.

AAP's chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar, during a press conference, insisted that 137 cusecs released by Himachal Pradesh following a Supreme Court order had yet to reach Delhi.

Kakkar claimed that the BJP government in Haryana has not only halted Delhi's water from Himachal Pradesh but also reduced the national capital's share of 1,050 cusecs by 200 cusecs, violating an agreement between the two states.

She said the Delhi government will address these issues before the Supreme Court.

On June 6, the apex court directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water for Delhi and instructed Haryana to ensure the flow reaches the national capital.

Over the past fortnight, the Delhi government has repeatedly accused Haryana of withholding Delhi's share of water.

Kakkar also criticized Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, alleging he failed to negotiate with Haryana to release the water.

Meanwhile, the BJP has charged AAP leaders with lying about the water shortage issue.

Virendra Sachdeva, BJP's Delhi unit chief, claimed that mismanagement by the AAP government has led to water theft and wastage.

''The BJP-led Haryana government is ignoring the Supreme Court's order to facilitate the flow of surplus drinking water released by Himachal Pradesh,'' Kakkar alleged.

Kakkar highlighted that people from across the country live in Delhi and, due to an unexpected heat wave, the city's water needs have surged. She noted that extra water supply is a temporary necessity as monsoon rains are expected around June 30.

She assured that the Aam Aadmi Party will continue to fight for Delhi residents' rights and resolve the water crisis.

